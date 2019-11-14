Brokers Set Expectations for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report issued on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness anticipates that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.45. 2,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.41. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $79.77 and a 12 month high of $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 28.52%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

