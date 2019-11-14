Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stemline Therapeutics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:STML)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.95). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

STML has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STML opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

