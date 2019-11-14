Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target at $51.67

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,180,000 after buying an additional 102,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,619,000 after buying an additional 394,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,028,000 after buying an additional 342,747 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,089,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 725,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.72. 535,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,818. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.88. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.