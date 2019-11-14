Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT at $82.75

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $91,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,021,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 25,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,005.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,025,840.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,979 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 2,876.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Omnicell by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 161,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,602. Omnicell has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

