Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Target Price at $262.40

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.40.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.36. 609,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,056. Cintas has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $277.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cintas by 41.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,630,000 after buying an additional 916,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 17,451.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,748,000 after buying an additional 417,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,916,000 after buying an additional 382,578 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $33,420,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cintas by 3,945.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after buying an additional 137,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

