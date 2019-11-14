Brokerages Expect Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,799.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $35.05. 594,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,676. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

