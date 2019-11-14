Brokerages Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $685.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to announce $685.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.80 million to $686.40 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $683.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.87. 447,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $111.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 6,123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after acquiring an additional 598,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,825 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,336,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 181,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,458,000 after acquiring an additional 163,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

