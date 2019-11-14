Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to Announce $2.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.91. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.57.

ROK opened at $198.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.19. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 426.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

