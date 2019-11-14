Brokerages Anticipate Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will post $391.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Propetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.90 million to $548.62 million. Propetro posted sales of $425.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Propetro will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Propetro.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. AltaCorp Capital cut Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Propetro from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Propetro from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. R. F. Lafferty cut Propetro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

PUMP opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. Propetro has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $739.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.83.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

