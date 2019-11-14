Brokerages Anticipate Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.03). Mattel posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Mattel has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,340,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,087,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Mattel by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mattel by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,577,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,677 shares in the last quarter.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.