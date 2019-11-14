Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.10. 571,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,005. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,117,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,550,000 after buying an additional 473,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 313.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 335,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 254,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,156,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,555,000 after buying an additional 235,936 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 665,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,840,000 after buying an additional 210,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

