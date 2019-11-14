Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.56). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQST. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, Director James S. Scibetta acquired 22,971 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $87,060.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $105,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.87. 7,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,203. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.