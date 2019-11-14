Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 69.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 139.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 192,208 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,886. Broadwind Energy has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

