Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $298.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $298.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.72.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,469. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $217.61 and a twelve month high of $323.20. The stock has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $12,141,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

