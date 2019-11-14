BRK (OTCMKTS:BRKK) Shares Up 33.3%

BRK Inc (OTCMKTS:BRKK)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 46,150,337 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 32,929,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

BRK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRKK)

BRK, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of blind repair kits. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

