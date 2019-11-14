British Land’s (BLND) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLND. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 526 ($6.87) to GBX 529 ($6.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 584.31 ($7.64).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 559 ($7.30) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 592.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 552.34. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.49). The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider William Jackson acquired 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 562 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £11,211.90 ($14,650.33).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

