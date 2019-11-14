British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target Cut to GBX 605

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 605 ($7.91) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on British Land from GBX 526 ($6.87) to GBX 529 ($6.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 570.36 ($7.45).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 565.20 ($7.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 592.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 552.34. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -18.84. British Land has a one year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a one year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.49).

In related news, insider William Jackson purchased 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.34) per share, for a total transaction of £11,211.90 ($14,650.33).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

