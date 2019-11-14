Brickblock Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Brickblock has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. Brickblock has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $20,069.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Brickblock alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00045258 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00089509 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001213 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,736.71 or 1.00326036 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock (BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Brickblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Brickblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.