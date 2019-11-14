Brian A. Larson Sells 6,778 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP Brian A. Larson sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $193,715.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BYD opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $31.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 104,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

