Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,360 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.74% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $19,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,838 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $21,434,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after buying an additional 1,415,051 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 32.5% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,170,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after buying an additional 764,650 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

In other news, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $219,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,885. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 59,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,735. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

