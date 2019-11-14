Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 680,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,516 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.0% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $152,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.49.

Apple stock opened at $264.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.83 and its 200-day moving average is $210.64. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.