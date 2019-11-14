Boston Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 108,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 430,843 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 168,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 78,425 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.10 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.