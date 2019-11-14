Boston Advisors LLC Sells 2,959 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Boston Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CELG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 85.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 707.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,247 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 854.8% in the second quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,676 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 77.3% in the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 3,583,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in Celgene by 207.0% in the second quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,842,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,219 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CELG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $110.70.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

