Boston Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus by 3,288.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of MCS opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. Marcus Corp has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $45.82.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.59 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.