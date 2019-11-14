Boston Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 79.0% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 960.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

In other news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 12,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $590,483.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 280,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,628.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $1,324,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,031 shares in the company, valued at $56,811,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 185,611 shares of company stock worth $8,557,931 and sold 50,986 shares worth $2,245,712. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.