Boston Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 224.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Merchants by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Merchants by 38.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.05. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other First Merchants news, SVP Stephan Fluhler sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $150,969.54. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $277,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

