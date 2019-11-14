Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Sells $1,323,098.70 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,098.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,770.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.34. 644,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,758. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 43.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

