BOOM 24-Hour Volume Reaches $27,625.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. One BOOM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a market cap of $1.31 million and $27,625.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00242479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.01452616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035624 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00145200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOOM's total supply is 974,584,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 765,499,082 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken .

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

