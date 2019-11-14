Bonpay 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,656.00 (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Bonpay has a total market cap of $88,400.00 and approximately $1,656.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

