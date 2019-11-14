Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Up 29.7% in October

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE BCC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.53. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 15.72%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kevin Corrick sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $796,747.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stewart David bought 196,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $45,276.00. Insiders have sold 44,396 shares of company stock worth $1,683,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,807,000 after purchasing an additional 259,027 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,927,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 126,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 43,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $19,081,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BCC. Vertical Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

