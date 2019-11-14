Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.80 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will announce sales of $21.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.59 billion and the highest is $24.43 billion. Boeing posted sales of $28.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $80.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.73 billion to $83.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $123.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.12 billion to $140.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.30.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $362.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,774.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,546 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $303,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

