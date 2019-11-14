BMO Capital Markets Trims Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Target Price to $3.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 74.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESI. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Element Solutions stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 2.13. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

