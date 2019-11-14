BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) COO Acquires $21,300.00 in Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) COO Alexander S. Averitt bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $21,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,442 shares in the company, valued at $63,076.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BXC traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $13.94. 171,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,227. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $144.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in BlueLinx by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in BlueLinx by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BXC. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on BlueLinx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

