Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Bluejay Mining PLC (LON:JAY) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.11 ($0.13), 313,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,520,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.26 ($0.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 million and a P/E ratio of -8.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.56.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc operates as an exploration company in the United Kingdom, Greenland, Finland, and Austria. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, cobalt, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as platinum-group elements (PGE). It holds interests in the Dundas, Disko, and Kangerluarsuk projects located in Greenland; and Hammaslahti copper-gold-zinc project, Kelkka nickel-copper project, and Outokumpu copper project, as well as Enonkoski nickel-copper PGE project located in Finland.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.