Bloom Burton Upgrades Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) to “Buy”

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bloom Burton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $C$0.50 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,690. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$2.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.08.

Get Nuvo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.