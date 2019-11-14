Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Buys $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE BX traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $52.63. 2,576,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,879. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $55.17.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,152 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,872,000 after acquiring an additional 346,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,885,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,616,000 after acquiring an additional 546,418 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. S&P Equity Research lowered Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

