BlackRock Inc. Purchases 8,872 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,144,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.92% of Innospec worth $378,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 94.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innospec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.25.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.65 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,054.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $949,230. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

