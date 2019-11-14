BlackRock Inc. Purchases 129,077 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.98% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $397,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $28,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,036.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 47,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $2,687,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,801,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,576 shares of company stock worth $6,213,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNFP. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Shares of PNFP opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $61.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

