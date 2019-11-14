BlackRock Inc. Has $399.98 Million Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.07% of ABM Industries worth $399,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $178,930 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price objective on ABM Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group set a $50.00 price objective on ABM Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.96.

NYSE ABM opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

