BlackRock Inc. Has $388.65 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,826,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317,438 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.89% of Rayonier worth $388,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.76. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $32.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. DA Davidson upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

