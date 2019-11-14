BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,337,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 919,657 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.05% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $392,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,437,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Shares of LSXMK opened at $46.98 on Thursday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.