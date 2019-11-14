BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,985,884 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.38% of Janus Henderson Group worth $384,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,773,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 18,164,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,347 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.64. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $25.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.94 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JHG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

In other news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela acquired 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.72 per share, for a total transaction of $129,999.52. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.