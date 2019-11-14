BitTube (TUBE) Hits Market Cap of $2.21 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 1% against the dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $4,261.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00762504 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004021 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002722 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 212,759,156 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

