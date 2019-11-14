BitTorrent Market Cap Achieves $91.24 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $91.24 million and $67.51 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and UPbit. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

