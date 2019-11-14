Bitcoin Zero Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $52,169.00 and approximately $1,947.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00242479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.01452616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035624 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00145200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 22,766,996 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.