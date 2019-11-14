Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0206 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $243,760.00 and $28,790.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003529 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 11,840,698 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Escodex, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

