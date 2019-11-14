BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $1.06

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.06. BioNano Genomics shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 4,689,300 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.