BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 185,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,133,564 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BDSI. BidaskClub lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $34,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,364 shares of company stock worth $1,859,559. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth $745,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 605,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 240,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,944,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 236,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,084,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 212,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $522.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.