Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 263.98% and a negative net margin of 672.27%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 23,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,232. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

