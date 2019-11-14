Binance USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.33 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $16.78 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $640.97 or 0.07441919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017767 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance.

